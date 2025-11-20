Getty/Instagram
Camp Nou Leo Messi? Barcelona stadium name change discussed after admissions from Argentine GOAT that he is planning return to Catalunya
Messi's Barcelona record: Goals, appearances & trophies
Messi became an all-time great while on Barcelona’s books, with the bar of individual brilliance being raised to heights that have never been seen before. He plundered 672 goals for the club through 778 appearances, landing 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns along the way.
He was forced to bid an emotional farewell in 2021, when joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, and decided to go chasing the American dream alongside a number of familiar faces in 2023.
Messi has committed to a new contract in Florida through 2028, with a playing return to Barcelona - even on a short-term loan - being ruled out. The 38-year-old has, however, revealed that he and wife Antonela plan to set up base again on Catalan soil once his playing days are over.
Will Barcelona include Messi in Camp Nou name change?
It has been suggested that he could receive ultimate recognition from Barca, as an iconic venue is renamed in his honour, but close friend Jordi Alba doubts that will ever be the case. The former Blaugrana defender, who is heading into retirement at Inter Miami, told COPE: “Camp Nou Leo Messi? I don't think Leo wants that either. Camp Nou is fine, but anything done around Leo is positive for all Barca fans.”
Blaugrana vice-president Elena Fort has told Cadena SER on the same subject: “In Barcelona we try not to personalise the facilities and spaces too much, with some exceptions. It is true that there is the Johan Cruyff Stadium. There was an attempt to name the stadium after Gamper, who is the founder, and the Barcelona fans themselves did not accept it. There are much better ways to pay tribute to him than by replacing the name of the Spotify Camp Nou with that of Leo Messi.”
Messi immortalised: Statue & exhibition game being planned
A statue is being planned for Messi at Camp Nou, which will see him immortalised, while friendly or exhibition fixtures continue to be discussed that would allow the all-time great to turn out in familiar surroundings one last time.
Alba added, with Messi having left Barca in tears after playing his final games in empty stadiums: “For me, it was a bitter pill to swallow to see him leave overnight. That farewell wasn't ideal for him. I trust that the tribute will happen and that it will be a great celebration. I found out through the press, and it was a tough blow for everyone. His departure wasn't the best, or the one he would have liked, that tribute will be paid to him one way or another.”
More trophies & Neymar reunion: What's next for Messi?
Messi has been showing no sign of slowing down at 38 years of age. He landed Golden Boot honours in 2025, hitting 40-plus goals across all competitions, and remains in the hunt for ultimate MLS Cup.
He is already the most decorated player in history, with 46 major honours to his name, but remains determined to enhance that glittering CV. Alba admits as much, saying when asked if Messi is still hungry for success: “Yes, or even more so. We all know what Leo is like, his desire to win and how he inspires others. He seems very happy here, and that's why he signed that renewal. Whatever he wants, he'll be here. He continues to make a difference. It's a privilege to have come here to continue sharing this journey with him and the others.”
Messi has aired his surprise at seeing Alba and Sergio Busquets announce their retirement, but Luis Suarez is yet to make a decision on his future - ahead of turning 39 in January - and a reunion with fellow ‘MSN’ member Neymar continues to be mooted as the Brazilian forward runs down his deal at Santos.
