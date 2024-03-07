Calling Lionel Messi a ‘flea’ & Luis Suarez ‘ugly’! Ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon admits emotions got the better of him in first Clasico clash with Barcelona
Sergio Reguilon admits that emotions got the better of him in a first Clasico appearance, as he called Lionel Messi a “flea” & Luis Suarez “ugly”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Defender was fired up for Blaugrana clash
- Admits he let emotions get the better of him
- Cried after Man Utd defeat in Carabao Cup