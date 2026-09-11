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‘Gets away with murder’ - Bukayo Saka told stats don’t justify ‘world-class’ hype as former Arsenal winger sets ‘non-negotiable’ target for England international
Saka's Premier League goal output has dipped
Having made his senior debut at the age of 17 in November 2018, Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence. It did not take long for a regular first-team role to be nailed down, with it impossible to keep a lid on his undoubted potential.
The tricky winger’s output on the goal front rose steadily across his first five seasons, with the target being found on 20 occasions through all competitions in 2023-24. He was an established part of the Three Lions’ set-up by that point - and now has 56 caps to his name.
Unfortunate injury issues have held Saka back at times across the last couple of campaigns, leading to his contribution on the goal front taking a hit. He has gone two seasons without reaching double figures in that department on the Premier League stage.
An important role has been played in trophy bids - claiming the English top-flight crown and reaching the Champions League final in 2026 - but expectations are high and others, such as Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich enigma Michael Olise, are raising the bar when it comes to right wingers.
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Is Arsenal star Saka deserving of 'world-class' tag?
Asked if 10 goals should be the bare minimum requirement for Saka and where he stands in the world game, former Arsenal wideman Pennant - who was speaking courtesy of NetBet Casino - told GOAL: “If you start touting players as world-class, one of the best wingers in the world or the best winger in the Premier League, then you've got to be in those numbers. I would say it's non-negotiable.
“If you look at Mohamed Salah, he did it for nine years straight - in the bracket of goal contributions, it’s plus 20.
“I think he [Saka] does get away with a bit of murder at times, the numbers and his stats. He can put in some absolutely stellar performances but if you look deep and you start digging deep and you look at his stats, compared to top wingers around the globe and who played in the Premier League as well, they fall quite short.”
Gunners skipper Odegaard back to his best
Saka is not the only one to have faced accusations of allowing lofty standards to slip. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is another to have fielded some uncomfortable questions, but the Norwegian playmaker has looked back to his best at the start of 2026-27.
The classy midfielder, who has operated under the brightest of spotlights since signing for Real Madrid at the age of 16, is already up to four goals this season - having managed just one last term.
Pennant added on the Gunners skipper being one of the Premier League’s best when performing at the peak of his powers: “In that position, for sure. He's scored more goals, more contributions now than he did the whole of last season. This just shows you where he was last season and where he can be and where he can get to.
“This is the form that we saw in the year that Arsenal’s front three was magical - Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli and Odegaard really drove that team. He's really stepping up. He's been a leader. He's the captain. He's showing by example. If he continues, yes, he's probably one of the best in that position.”
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Arsenal fixtures 2026-27: Faultless start made
Arsenal have been faultless since returning to action as Premier League title holders. They have picked up maximum points through three top-flight fixtures, won their Champions League opener and lifted the Community Shield.
Mikel Arteta’s side - who still have room for improvement - will be back in action on Saturday evening when taking in a trip to Sunderland. Saka and Odegaard will be among those hoping to shine at the Stadium of Light.
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