Bukayo Saka is beyond 'star boy' status now - Euro 2024 hero is well on his way to becoming England's greatest ever winger

Gareth Southgate's No.7 is already the best-loved player in the squad and has exactly what it takes to be an all-time great

As soon as Luke Shaw heard the question, he immediately started writing his answer with a big grin on his face. He had had been asked by Sky Sports who he most looked forward to seeing whenever he went on England duty and did not hesitate in writing down Bukayo Saka, affectionally referring to him as 'Saks'.

"If you asked everyone from England that question they would say the same thing. He's just the best guy ever. I love him, I had to pick him," Shaw explained. "He makes everyone smile, makes everyone happy. He's funny, everything about him, he's brilliant. His parents have done a very good job of raising someone like that. Honestly, he's one of the best people in football."

Shaw's friendship with Saka goes way back to when the Arsenal youngster first joined the squad in 2020, and at the last Euros he declared his love for him. Speaking to England's in-house media team, Shaw explained how he viewed Saka like a family member.

"I would just love it if he was my child. I love him like that. I would love him to be my brother. He's so cool, he's so funny," he said. "He makes everyone laugh - and he doesn't meant it. He's not a loud person but the way he is and the way he speaks is so funny. Someone like that in the camp is good to have and he gets everyone laughing. We all love him and appreciate the way he is."

Saka's likeability grew further with the release of the 'All or Nothing: Arsenal' documentary, and he has long been a player that even rival supporters can warm to. Now, after dragging England back from certain defeat against Switzerland with a stunning goal and then exorcising his penalty shootout demons to help send them into the semi-finals of Euro 2024, he has become the nation's darling, a thoroughly likeable guy and an unbelievable footballer to boot.