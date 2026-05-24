Bukayo Saka has receipts! Arsenal star reacts to ‘bottle’ critics going into ‘hiding mode’ as Gunners complete transformation from ‘cry babies’ to champions

Despite the collective success, Saka admitted that the road to the trophy was personally gruelling. The winger missed several weeks of the campaign through injury, and though he returned to provide crucial goals and assists against Newcastle, Fulham, and Burnley, he acknowledged that his physical condition was a constant battle throughout the year.

"There's a lot to say. The last few years, physically I haven't been at my best level and I paid the price with some of my performances," he admitted. "I know that myself, I don't need anyone to tell me. This was a very important year for us. For me, I had to keep my spirit up, stay faithful and know that God was going to deliver for us in the end. It was tough, it tested me a lot this year, but in the end we've done it. The people in this club - it's not just me - a lot of players and staff have had tough moments this year, but we stuck together and it feels so special now we've done it."