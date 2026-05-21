AFP
Huge injury boost for Arsenal as key player returns to training ahead of Champions League final
Merino back on the grass at London Colney
The Gunners are preparing for a momentous end to the campaign, and the sight of Merino back on the training pitch has provided a timely feel-good factor. The 29-year-old has been out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot, missing the crucial run-in that saw Arsenal finally clinch their first Premier League title in over two decades.
Merino was spotted taking part in light drills on Thursday, working closely with Arteta and assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg away from the main group. While the session was tailored toward his reintegration, the midfielder is expected to join his team-mates for full contact training on Friday as the squad prepares for their final league outing against Crystal Palace and the European showpiece to follow.
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Arteta confirms positive recovery steps
Speaking about the midfielder's progress, Arteta was optimistic about the Spaniard's availability for the upcoming clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The manager highlighted that the gradual reintroduction to the pitch is part of a carefully managed plan to ensure Merino is ready for the intensity of a major final.
Arteta confirmed the player's status by stating: "Mikel is going to start training with the group tomorrow. Today he has done a little bit, it was just a very light session." This news comes as a massive relief to the Arsenal faithful, given Merino's contribution of six goals and three assists earlier in the campaign before his season was interrupted in February.
Midfielder speaks on his physical condition
Merino himself has been vocal about his readiness to return to the fold, expressing his delight at moving past a difficult period of rehabilitation. Having watched his team-mates secure domestic glory from the sidelines, the former Real Sociedad man is eager to make his mark on the pitch once again.
Discussing his recovery with the Spanish media, Merino said, per Marca: "I feel great. It's been a spectacular week and month for me and for the club, things couldn't be better. This is the first official session with cameras present, but I've been training very hard on my own and also with the team. I feel good, strong. We've done a good job during my time away to try and come back in the best possible shape. The foot injury is behind me, and I'm physically fit."
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Coming through 'acid test'
The mental hurdle of returning from a foot fracture can often be as challenging as the physical one, but Merino insists he has no lingering doubts about his fitness. After joining in the Premier League title celebrations, he believes he has already passed the most rigorous "test" of his injury recovery.
Reflecting on the title celebrations and his current state, Merino added: "I feel like I've also won it from within. That was the acid test. If my foot could withstand those jumps, it could withstand anything. I'm fine, I feel very comfortable, very at ease with the ball, on the field, physically. My foot is responding in the best way and I don't even think about it anymore." With the Premier League trophy presentation at Selhurst Park on the horizon, Merino’s return ensures Arsenal go into their final two fixtures of the season at near full strength.