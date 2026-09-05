Bradley Barcola is 'going to struggle to get a game' as Jamie Carragher sends blunt warning to £123m Liverpool signing after Cody Gakpo masterclass

The Dutchman’s standout performance, which included two vital assists for Alexander Isak, was particularly poignant given the uncertainty surrounding his future just days prior after his failed move to Etihad Stadium. Iraola has dismissed any lingering concerns over Gakpo's commitment, insisting the forward remains a core part of his plans despite the initial interest from Man City.

"I have no doubt with Cody. He has been very good all the pre-season, has started very well this season, producing numbers," Iraola said after the Ipswich match. "Cody knows how much we value him, I think there is no doubt. I rate him very highly."

Gakpo himself appears to have embraced the challenge of staying on Merseyside, despite the arrival of high-profile competition. Reflecting on the victory, the winger remained optimistic about his future with the Reds, stating: "I think it was a great game today. Obviously some things we have to improve still but a much-needed win for us, and I'm really glad that we got the three points."