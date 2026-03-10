Bitter tears for Alphonso Davies: Injury shock mars FC Bayern's gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo

What happened? Shortly after Jamal Musiala scored the sixth goal, Davies suffered what appeared to be a muscle injury while sprinting backwards without any contact from an opponent. At least, that's what the TV pictures suggest. The Canadian immediately signalled to the bench that he couldn't continue. Moments later, he finally went down.

Davies suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right hamstring at the end of February in the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt (3-2). It is quite possible that he has now injured himself again in the same place.

It was only at the end of last year that the 25-year-old recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in March 2025 – shortly after his contract extension until 2030, which had been preceded by tough negotiations.