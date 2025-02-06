Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Big-spending Wrexham given points deduction warning as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are told their Premier League dream could 'unravel' in the Championship

WrexhamPremier LeagueLeague OneChampionship

Wrexham have been given a points deduction warning, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told their Premier League dreams could start to “unravel”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise
  • Hollywood co-owners making that possible
  • Step up to the top-flight will not be easy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match