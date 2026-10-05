Best version of Cristiano Ronaldo? When CR7 ‘killed’ teams as former Man Utd team-mate Anderson explains what made Portuguese GOAT ‘different’

Asked what makes CR7 “different” and when he first spotted those qualities, ex-United midfielder Anderson - who was speaking in association with Swiper Casino Canada - told GOAL: “If you take Cristiano Ronaldo from 2008 to 2009, when he won the best player with Manchester United. You take Cristiano Ronaldo, not just the games, it's about training, starting all the process before the match. Because when you finish training, you see Cristiano Ronaldo alone in the building, trying to do his skills, trying to do this and that.

“Because that time, Cristiano Ronaldo is different than Cristiano Ronaldo now. He is completely different. Because Cristiano Ronaldo at that time, he killed the players. He takes a one against one, he killed the players.

“I know, when I play in the middle, Cristiano Ronaldo out wide will be one against one. I don't need to see. I just throw the ball directly to his leg, he is going to take the player. That Manchester United attack, you know you are going to score.

“Some games are like, you start to lose 1-0, 2-0. Don't worry, Cristiano Ronaldo will go. Because you know what the best players can do. I know Cristiano Ronaldo is the best one against one. I know Nani is the best one against one.

“I think that year, I think Cristiano Ronaldo won the most, the top years of his career. He did amazing for Real Madrid. But that time, I think he is like an unbelievable player. I enjoy seeing Cristiano Ronaldo one against one, taking free kicks everywhere. Against Arsenal, the semi-final against Arsenal, Cristiano Ronaldo played ridiculous good. He was amazingly good that game. He was, before the match, saying, ‘OK, don't worry, we are going to win the match’.

“That was the mentality of that team at that time, 2008-2013-14. The mentality is to kill, to kill the team. He was very scary to play against us. At that time, he was out to kill the other teams.”