'Best player of all time!' - Robert Lewandowski given HUGE billing as ex-Poland & Man Utd goalkeeper puts 'executor' Barcelona striker at same level as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Robert Lewandowski is the “best player of all time”, says Tomasz Kuszczak, with the Polish star sitting alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Prolific Pole boasts remarkable record
- Starred for Dortmund, Bayern & Barca
- Considered to sit among GOAT group