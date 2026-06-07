Bernardo Silva denies 'dream' Barcelona agreement as Man City hero addresses transfer rumours

Following Portugal's international fixture against Chile, Silva was direct when questioned about his next destination. Despite heavy reports suggesting a deal with the Blaugrana is progressing, the midfielder insisted that his future remains undecided. Speaking in the mixed zone, the 31-year-old prioritised finding a project where he is the central focus.

“I haven’t made a decision yet. I want to be at a club that wants me, that’s for sure. A club where I feel I will be useful,” Silva said. When pressed on whether moving to the Camp Nou was a personal dream, he remained guarded, adding: “Is it a dream? I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know where I’ll end up. [Barcelona] is an option I have, but I haven’t made that decision yet. We don’t know what will happen.”



