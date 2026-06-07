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Bernardo Silva denies 'dream' Barcelona agreement as Man City hero addresses transfer rumours

Transfers
B. Silva
Barcelona
Manchester City
Premier League
LaLiga
Portugal vs Chile
Portugal
World Cup

Bernardo Silva has finally addressed the intense speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona as he prepares for life after Manchester City. The veteran playmaker is one of the most high-profile free agents on the market this summer, and while he played down talks of a 'dream' agreement with Blaugrana, he remains open to all possibilities for his next destination.

  • Silva keeps options open after Portugal clash

    Following Portugal's international fixture against Chile, Silva was direct when questioned about his next destination. Despite heavy reports suggesting a deal with the Blaugrana is progressing, the midfielder insisted that his future remains undecided. Speaking in the mixed zone, the 31-year-old prioritised finding a project where he is the central focus.

    “I haven’t made a decision yet. I want to be at a club that wants me, that’s for sure. A club where I feel I will be useful,” Silva said. When pressed on whether moving to the Camp Nou was a personal dream, he remained guarded, adding: “Is it a dream? I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know where I’ll end up. [Barcelona] is an option I have, but I haven’t made that decision yet. We don’t know what will happen.”


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  • Bernardo Silva PortugalGetty Images

    Mendes confirms World Cup waiting game

    The race for Silva's signature has become one of the summer's biggest sagas, but fans may have to wait several weeks for a final answer. His representative, Jorge Mendes, has been active behind the scenes trying to facilitate a move to La Liga, but he has also cautioned that his client is in no rush to sign on the dotted line while focused on international duties.

    “Bernardo will decide after the World Cup,” Mendes told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. This timeline suggests that Barca, along with other potential suitors, will have to wait until the conclusion of the tournament in North America before the former Man City captain chooses his next home.


  • Flick gives green light for veteran arrival

    Even though Silva is entering the latter stages of his career, Hansi Flick is reportedly convinced that the Portuguese star can provide the tactical flexibility needed at the Camp Nou. The German coach initially had reservations about the player's age but has since come to value Silva’s experience and ability to occupy multiple positions in the final third.

    Flick views the Man City icon as a player who could help manage the workload of young star Lamine Yamal. Crucially, he is also reportedly willing to accept a significant pay cut to ensure the deal fits within Barcelona's strict financial wage structure.

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  • Bernardo Silva Manchester City Champions LeagueGetty Images

    End of an era at the Etihad

    Regardless of where he ends up, Silva’s departure marks the conclusion of a legendary nine-year stint in Manchester. During his time under Pep Guardiola, he became a symbol of City's dominance, winning every major trophy available and often wearing the captain's armband during their most critical matches.

    The midfielder left the Premier League champions with an emotional message to the supporters, reflecting on the golden era he helped create. While Atletico Madrid and Juventus remain in the hunt as they look to overhaul their squad, Silva’s personal preference for a life in Catalunya continues to make Barcelona the frontrunners for his signature once his post-World Cup decision is made.