Benjamin Sesko told he's NOT the striker Man Utd need right now as Teddy Sheringham slams Red Devils for Harry Kane transfer failure

It could be that United are forced back into the market for another striker during the summer of 2026, with speculation regarding supposed interest in Nigeria international Victor Osimhen surfacing again.

He is a proven finisher and has seen a Premier League transfer mooted for some time. Quizzed on whether the current Galatasaray goal-getter is worth a punt, Sheringham added: “Maybe. There is still a long time between now and the end of the season. Sesko will get his chance again. I know Michael [Carrick] dropped him, but he will - by watching and being around the football club - learn about what it takes to be a centre-forward for Manchester United. I hope they stick with him. I think he’s a talented boy and has got something about him.

“But, they need results now, as ever at Manchester United. They need results. If they need to bring in someone else that is a proven goalscorer, for me they should have done it years ago by bringing in Harry Kane, three years ago, but they didn’t. They went down the slightly less expensive route in Hojlund and you see what you end up with, you end up with an okay player rather than a top player leading the line.”

Kane is now rewriting the history books at Bayern Munich, where his trophy duck has been broken, while Denmark international Hojlund is taking in a loan spell at Serie A champions Napoli. It remains to be seen what approach United will take when it comes to answering the questions that their central striking berth continues to pose.