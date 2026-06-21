Benjamin Sesko to Barcelona?! La Liga champions line up shock transfer swoop for Man Utd striker as Julian Alvarez alternative

According to Marca, Barcelona have placed Alvarez at the very top of their summer wishlist following Lewandowski's confirmed departure. The Argentine attacker, who is currently starring at the World Cup, boasts an impressive track record.

After joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City for €75 million in August 2024, Alvarez has racked up 49 goals in 106 appearances for the capital club.

That follows a successful spell in England where he scored 36 times in 103 outings. Across 49 matches this past season, he netted 20 goals and provided nine assists, including 10 strikes in 15 Champions League games. Barca believe he would thrive as part of an all-star frontline alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, and Anthony Gordon under manager Hansi Flick.