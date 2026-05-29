‘On the beach’ - Miami braced for Scotland invasion after Lionel Messi mania as Tartan Army are backed to witness history at 2026 World Cup

Scotland are heading to their first World Cup of the 21st century, having last qualified for FIFA’s flagship event in 1998. They have previously graced eight tournaments, dating back to their debut outing in 1954.

Some memorable moments have been savoured down the years - such as Archie Gemmill’s iconic goal against the Netherlands in 1978 - but the Scots have never been able to make it beyond the group stages and into the knockout rounds.

There is the potential for Steve Clarke’s class of 2026 to change all of that, with Snodgrass adding when asked if he believes record books will be rewritten: “I’m confident that they could learn from where they are in terms of having expectation that they’re going to go and qualify out of their group. I don't really know until the games start and see what turns up. I’d love them to do it. I would absolutely be delighted for them to do it.

“It couldn't happen to a better bunch of boys and staff. They’ve gone through so many highs and so many low points but they’ve brought some great memories to the country. They’re part of that team that’s sort of rejuvenating the hope and belief to get us back to tournaments.

“All the fans are having expectations. The Euros was great because we got there but now we need to go and put some results together and there’s no better way to do it starting against Brazil.”