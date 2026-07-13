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Bayern Munich make a move for Jules Kounde as Barcelona full-back's stance on transfer revealed
Bayern lodge formal enquiry
According to BILD Bayern have entered the race for Kounde, reaching out to the player's inner circle in recent days to discuss a potential move to the Allianz Arena. The Bavarian giants are keen to understand the Frenchman's current contractual situation and his willingness to depart Catalonia after a mixed domestic season at Camp Nou.
While the German club is eager to secure his services, sources close to the player suggest that Kounde’s current priority is to remain with the Blaugrana.
After a revitalising stint at the World Cup, the defender is determined to fight for his place and prove his worth under the guidance of Hansi Flick. Despite the interest from Munich, no formal negotiations have been opened between the clubs yet.
Barcelona’s evolving stance on sales
While Kounde remains a vital asset, he is no longer considered completely unsellable by Barcelona. The club’s ongoing financial considerations mean they are willing to listen to significant offers for most squad members, provided the valuation is met. The hierarchy noted a lack of regularity in his performances last year, leading to internal discussions about his future before his World Cup heroics shifted the narrative.
The club had previously moved to protect Kounde’s value last August, extending his contract until 2030 to ward off interest from Manchester City. Pep Guardiola had been a long-term admirer of the defender, prompting Barca to improve his terms and solidify his future.
However, with Bayern Munich now circling, the Blaugrana find themselves at a crossroads regarding whether to cash in or banking on the player continuing his international form at home.
World Cup form reignites elite interest
Kounde has arguably been one of the most consistent performers at the 2026 World Cup, becoming a fixture in Didier Deschamps’ starting XI. Playing the vast majority of their campaign so far, the former Sevilla man has provided defensive solidity alongside the likes of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.
His ability to shut down opposition wingers has reminded Europe’s elite that he remains one of the premier specialists in his position.
This resurgence has been a welcome sight for Barcelona, as the player struggled for consistent rhythm during parts of the last club season. Despite some mental lapses that proved costly for the team, his international pedigree has pushed his market value back toward the €60 million mark.
"I have a contract with Barcelona until 2030," Kounde recently stated, reaffirming his long-term commitment to the project in Spain.
- getty
Koundé challenges his Barca teammates
Koundé is now preparing to represent France when he faces his Barcelona teammates, who now represent Spain, in a semi-final clash at the World Cup on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
Les Blues are aiming for victory and a place in the World Cup final for the third consecutive time, where they would face the winner of the Argentina-England match.
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