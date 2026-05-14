Bayern Munich hope to talk Newcastle down from £75m Anthony Gordon transfer asking price

Gordon has emerged as the top priority for Bayern this summer, with the German giants already making significant progress in their pursuit of the England international. Reports suggest that the winger is eager to make the move to the Allianz Arena and has already reached an agreement in principle regarding personal terms.

The move has received full backing from the club's supervisory board, signaling a unified front in their attempt to bring the former Everton man to the Bundesliga. According to BILD's Christian Falk, "The player wants to come to Bayern. Negotiations with Newcastle United have been opened."