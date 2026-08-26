Bayern Munich extend contracts of key duo Max Eberl and Jan-Christian Dreesen

Having come through the Bayern youth ranks as a player, Eberl underlined his commitment to continuing the club's upward trajectory.

Reflecting on his contract extension, Eberl said: "Bayern has been close to my heart ever since my time in the youth ranks. Like my fellow board members, I therefore want to continue on the path we have embarked on and, in the interests of the entire Bayern family, continue to do everything I can to achieve sporting success. The trust shown in me by the supervisory board is a valuable vote of confidence, and one that I am very pleased about."

Dreesen also welcomed the new deal, adding: "First of all, I would like to thank the supervisory board for their trust. I am delighted to be continuing my work at Bayern with energy and passion. As the executive board, together with our staff, members and fans, we intend to do everything in our power to ensure Bayern remains the top club of which we are all so proud. That is what drives us – and we still have a lot more to achieve."