Bayern Munich exploring shock transfer swoop for new Premier League star to potentially support Harry Kane

The Bundesliga heavyweights have been closely monitoring Brobbey with a view to a potential summer move. The 24-year-old forward has been one of Sunderland’s many inspired signings, proving to be a revelation in his first season in the Premier League. According to the Independent, Bayern see the former Ajax man as a profile that could complement their current attacking setup, led by Kane.

Brobbey has scored six goals in 25 Premier League games so far this season, but it is his overall contribution that has caught the attention of Europe's elite clubs. He has mostly impressed wealthier clubs with how his movement and physical impact have typified the most in-demand modern forward play. With Bayern looking to fine-tune their squad, the Dutch international's versatility makes him an attractive proposition.