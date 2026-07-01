Bayern Munich confirm €50m signing of Morocco World Cup hero Ismael Saibari from PSV

The Bundesliga heavyweights have moved decisively to secure one of the most coveted talents in European football. Saibari has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2031, tying his long-term future to the Allianz Arena.

Explaining the move on Bayern's official website, board member for sport Max Eberl said: “We’re delighted to have secured the services of Ismael Saibari, one of the most exciting forwards at the World Cup. Transfers like this don’t happen on the spur of the moment but are the result of long-term planning: the key factor was that we made our position clear to him early on because we were aware of Ismael’s skills and were able to show him a clear future with us from the start. Ismael Saibari will bring extra quality and unpredictability to our attacking play.”



