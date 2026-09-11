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'A threat to any team!' - Harry Kane issues huge Bayern Munich warning after five-goal Champions League rout
Bayern make huge Champions League statement
Bayern have kicked off their latest Champions League campaign in devastating fashion. The German giants secured a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening.
Kane was central to the conversation following the final whistle. The 33-year-old striker has already registered three goals in his first five appearances across all competitions this season.
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Kane issues warning to European rivals
The commanding nature of the victory has given Kane ultimate confidence in his team-mates. He firmly believes that the Bavarian powerhouse should be considered among the leading favourites to lift the prestigious trophy.
Following the five-goal demolition, the England captain made sure to highlight the collective strength of the side. He issued a direct warning to any future opponents in the competition.
"We are a threat to any team," the veteran forward declared after the match. "We have to stay humble, but teams will have a hard time against us, with or without the ball."
Tactical evolution drives Bayern forward
A key factor behind this renewed confidence is the squad's ongoing tactical development. The Bayern players have benefited significantly from spending an additional year working under their manager.
The synergy between the coaching staff and the dressing room is now bearing fruit on the pitch. According to Kane, the squad has completely absorbed the tactical blueprint required to dominate matches. He said: "We have an extra year with the manager, we now fully understand his ideas."
- AFP
Favourites eye ultimate Champions League glory
With their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start, Bayern have immediately established themselves as the team to beat. The German club will now look to carry this immense momentum into their upcoming domestic and European fixtures. If they maintain this level of performance, a deep run into the latter stages of the competition appears inevitable.
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