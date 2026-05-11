Bayern Munich could sack transfer chief as board feel he's too soft with agents and has 'damaged' Bundesliga giants' reputation

Behind the scenes at Bayern, the sporting season is giving way to intense political manoeuvring. On Monday, the club’s powerful supervisory board, chaired by President Herbert Hainer, will meet to scrutinise the work of the executive board. Central to these discussions is Eberl, whose current contract – along with those of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and sporting director Christoph Freund – is set to expire in the summer of 2027. While extensions for Dreesen and Freund are seen as a "mere formality", Eberl finds himself in a position where he must actively fight to retain the board's confidence.

According to Sport1, some board members are increasingly disillusioned with Eberl’s methods. Concerns have been raised that he is too easily swayed by player agents, adopting a soft approach rather than maintaining the hard-nosed reputation Bayern has historically held in the transfer market. This perceived weakness in negotiations has allegedly led to unnecessarily expensive contract renewals and, in the eyes of some directors, damaged the club’s global standing.