AFP
Bayern Munich install massive anti-spying privacy wall at Sabener Strasse as Vincent Kompany ramps up training ground secrecy
Total isolation at Sabener Strasse
The atmosphere at Bayern’s historic training ground has shifted significantly as the club moves to implement a new era of tactical secrecy. According to Bild, work began earlier this week on a series of imposing new privacy fences at the Sabener Strasse facility, and by Wednesday, the true scale of the project became clear to onlookers. Bayern is effectively sealing itself off from the outside world with a giant XXL privacy screen that was partially installed to shield the first-team activities.
Around the new training pitch currently under construction, massive steel pillars standing nearly ten meters high were erected over recent weeks to provide the necessary framework for this sophisticated shield. The mechanism behind this anti-espionage barrier is an advanced rope-and-pulley system designed to hoist a large, grey privacy tarpaulin into position at a moment's notice. While the system was tested on Tuesday morning without the fabric, Wednesday saw the first section of the heavy-duty sheeting attached to a thick steel tube and winched into place.
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The English influence on Bayern's security measures
Kompany appears to be the primary driving force behind this heightened security posture. Following the club’s return from their pre-season tour of Asia, the 40-year-old Belgian was spotted personally inspecting the construction progress alongside sporting director Christoph Freund. Kompany took a particularly close look at the fencing, reflecting a mindset forged during his extensive time in the Premier League as both a player and a manager. In England, elite clubs are accustomed to training in environments that are completely isolated from fans, media, and potential scouts from rival teams.
By implementing such a permanent and robust structure, Kompany is sending a clear message that the days of casual observation are over. The Belgian tactician believes that every detail matters in the pursuit of reclaiming the Bundesliga title, and that includes ensuring that set-piece routines and formation changes are not leaked before matchday.
From the Guardiola curtain to high-tech screens
While Kompany is pushing the boundaries, the concept of "Geheimtraining" (secret training) is not entirely new to the Sabener Strasse. Pep Guardiola famously introduced the first major shielding measures during his tenure, installing what became known locally as the "Guardiola curtain"—a large grey drape around one of the main pitches that could be pulled shut by security staff. However, this system was often plagued by technical issues, frequently failing to operate correctly during periods of high wind or freezing temperatures.
The new rope-driven system is designed to be a significant upgrade over those previous attempts, offering more reliability and a much higher level of visual obstruction. Unlike the previous curtains, this new XXL tarpaulin is tall enough to block almost every conceivable angle into the training ground, creating a fortress-like atmosphere. The club is investing heavily in this infrastructure to ensure that technical failures no longer compromise the secrecy of their sessions.
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Balancing professional secrecy with fan traditions
Construction workers are continuing to finalize the installation, ensuring that the entire perimeter of the new training zone is covered by the motorized screens. The installation of the massive wall has sparked a debate among the Bayern faithful regarding the balance between modern professional requirements and the club’s identity as a community-focused institution. While the move is undoubtedly professional and designed to give the team a competitive edge, it has been described as "anything but fan-friendly" by some observers. For decades, part of the charm of Bayern was the ability for fans to catch a glimpse of their heroes during daily activities, but the new XXL screen makes that almost impossible on the third secret pitch.
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