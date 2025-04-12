'I always keep up to date with Bayern!' - F1 star George Russell lifts lid on friendship with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as he admits he is 'desperate' for striker to win Bundesliga and has invited Real Madrid star to a race J. Bellingham H. Kane Real Madrid LaLiga Bayern Munich Bundesliga

F1 star George Russell talked about his friendship with Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham & admitted he is "desperate" for the striker to win Bundesliga.