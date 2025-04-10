Real Madrid dressing room hold inquest into Arsenal defeat as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Co. decide on key to Champions League comeback
Real Madrid have reportedly held an inquest into their despicable performance against Arsenal as they look to find the key to mounting a comeback.
- Real Madrid hold inquisition into Arsenal loss
- Valverde believes Real Madrid failed to react
- Vinicius and Mbappe reveal key to comeback