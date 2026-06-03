Alvaro Arbeloa rejected! Bayer Leverkusen turn down offer to hire coach after Real Madrid exit despite German side missing out on key Andoni Iraola and Filipe Luis

According to reports from German publication Bild, Leverkusen rejected an offer to hire Arbeloa as their next manager. The 43-year-old, who recently left Real Madrid following a brief stint in charge of the first team, was offered to the German club's hierarchy as they look to find a successor to Hjulmand. Arbeloa had stepped in at the Bernabeu following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in January, guiding the Spanish giants to a second-place finish before making way for José Mourinho, who is now close to taking over the managerial hotseat at Real Madrid.

The former Spain international is keen to test himself abroad, finding it difficult to imagine working for another Spanish club given his 20-year association with Real Madrid. His management team directly approached Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes and CEO Fernando Carro, hoping to follow the path of his friend Alonso, who famously led the Werkself to a domestic double in 2024. However, the Bundesliga side opted not to pursue the appointment after internal discussions.