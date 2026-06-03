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Alvaro Arbeloa rejected! Bayer Leverkusen turn down offer to hire coach after Real Madrid exit despite German side missing out on key Andoni Iraola and Filipe Luis
Leverkusen turn down Arbeloa application
According to reports from German publication Bild, Leverkusen rejected an offer to hire Arbeloa as their next manager. The 43-year-old, who recently left Real Madrid following a brief stint in charge of the first team, was offered to the German club's hierarchy as they look to find a successor to Hjulmand. Arbeloa had stepped in at the Bernabeu following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in January, guiding the Spanish giants to a second-place finish before making way for José Mourinho, who is now close to taking over the managerial hotseat at Real Madrid.
The former Spain international is keen to test himself abroad, finding it difficult to imagine working for another Spanish club given his 20-year association with Real Madrid. His management team directly approached Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes and CEO Fernando Carro, hoping to follow the path of his friend Alonso, who famously led the Werkself to a domestic double in 2024. However, the Bundesliga side opted not to pursue the appointment after internal discussions.
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Extensive scouting leads to rejection
Despite the high-profile nature of the candidate, Leverkusen were not convinced that Arbeloa was the right fit at this stage of his coaching career. The club had been intensively scouting the former defender during his time as a youth coach at Real Madrid, particularly with the U19 squad between 2022 and 2025. This long-term monitoring played a crucial role in their final decision-making process.
The feedback from the club's scouting department suggested that Arbeloa has not yet reached a level of development sufficient to lead Leverkusen back to the top of German football. While they respect his playing pedigree and his experience managing superstars like Kylian Mbappe during his temporary tenure in Madrid, the board feels a more experienced hand is required to challenge Bayern Munich next season.
Frustration in the managerial search
The decision to pass on Arbeloa comes at a complicated time for Leverkusen, who have seen several primary targets slip through their fingers. The club recently suffered a significant blow when former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis reached an agreement to become the new head coach of Monaco. Luis had been identified as a top choice due to his tactical acumen and elite playing background, but he opted for the project at the Stade Louis II instead.
Further complicating matters is the situation surrounding another key candidate, Andoni Iraola. The former Bournemouth boss was a priority for the Leverkusen bench, but reports indicate he is now the top candidate for the vacancy at Liverpool. This string of setbacks has forced Rolfes and Carro to reset their search as they look for a "top coach" who can match the high standards set by the club.
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Searching for the new Xabi Alonso
The search for a new manager has become the top priority for the Leverkusen leadership, especially after the team finished sixth in the Bundesliga, meaning they will settle for a place in the Europa League next season. Current coach Hjulmand remains in his position for now, with his contract running until 2027, but the club intend to make his departure official as soon as a replacement is secured. The pressure is on to find a tactical mind capable of replicating the success seen under Alonso's reign, which transformed the club's fortunes.
While Arbeloa remains an intriguing prospect for the future, Leverkusen are seemingly unwilling to take a gamble on an unproven coach after the disappointments of recent weeks and will look elsewhere for a new coach. For Arbeloa, the search for a European springboard continues as he looks to establish himself away from the shadow of the Bernabeu.