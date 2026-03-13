Barcelona eye Chelsea star Pedro Neto as La Liga side hope to capitalise on bond with agent Jorge Mendes

Despite having two of Europe’s most in-form wingers, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who have combined for a total of 34 goals in all competitions this season, Barcelona are keen to enhance the quality of their flanks. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Neto, who joined Chelsea in 2024 for €60 million, has emerged as an ideal candidate due to his ability to operate on either wing or as a false nine. The 26-year-old’s time in London has been made complicated by fierce competition from the likes of Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens. Barca’s sporting director, Deco, is reportedly scouring the market for a game-changer who can provide high-level competition, and Neto's proven track record in the Premier League makes him a standout option for the Blaugrana hierarchy.