Barcelona need to stop the sob stories and referee complaints: It's time for Lamine Yamal & Co. to prove how great they really are

For starters, this is a club with a long-established and admirable footballing philosophy based on the teachings of Johan Cruyff, which is why their academy has consistently produced players of outstanding technical ability and incredible understanding of the game. To Barcelona's eternal credit, they've never been afraid to blood youngsters either. On the contrary, it's an integral part of their identity, a source of pride at a club incredibly closely connected to the Catalan cause.
Of course, even by Barca's ridiculously high standards, Lamine Yamal is something special, a legitimately Lionel Messi-like attacking talent that is doing things in La Liga and the Champions League at 18 years of age than nobody has done before. It's already clear, in fact, that the winger is destined to do great things with a Blaugrana squad packed with fellow La Masia graduates.
However, there's a mounting suspicion that this Barca side believes their own hype - which is why they're so prone to throwing tantrums after disappointing defeats. The idea that they might not yet be quite good enough to win the Champions League doesn't seem to have crossed their minds.
Remember, Barca touted themselves as the best team in Europe before their league-phase meeting with Paris Saint-Germain last October only to be put firmly in their place by last season's Champions League winners.
Obviously, the quality of Flick's team cannot be questioned; they're on the verge of winning a second consecutive Spanish title for a reason. However, there are ongoing concerns over their mentality. Cubarsi's red card against Atletico was their fifth in two seasons under Flick and perhaps even more concerning than the propensity for self-destruction is the subsequent lack of self-reflection.
Barca always seem to be looking for someone else to blame rather than focusing solely on themselves and figuring out why they've continually come up short in the Champions League in recent seasons (Flick's ludicrously high line is certainly a factor).
The great thing is, though, that the Blaugrana have got a glorious opportunity to show the world they're as good as they think they are at the Metropolitano on Tuesday night. Overturning a 2-0 deficit away to Atletico would be the stuff of legend - and they're adamant that they have it in them. Ferran Torres even promised a 'remontada' after Saturday's 4-1 derby win over Espanyol.
However, it's very much time for Barca to put up or shut up. Big talk has been too often followed by a sob story. Consequently, the purists' patience is wearing thin. They desperately want to see Yamal & Co. make a statement in Madrid - not read another one from their legal team the following day.