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Will Ansu Fati return to Barcelona? La Liga champions stance on reintegrating Monaco loan star revealed
Redemption in the Principality
The gamble has paid off for Fati. After more than two years of struggling with fitness and form, the young winger has successfully revitalised his career in Ligue 1 after joining Monaco on loan. Following a difficult stint at Brighton where he failed to secure a regular spot, Fati moved to Monaco and has finally looked like the player who once wore the iconic number 10 shirt for Barcelona.
Under the guidance of Adi Hutter and later Sébastien Pocognoli, the Spanish international has recorded an impressive 12 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. While he was not always an undisputed starter, his explosive start to the campaign and clinical finishing as a substitute have proved that his natural talent remains intact despite his previous injury woes.
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A desire for the Camp Nou return
With his confidence restored, Fati’s primary objective has shifted toward a return to Catalonia. The forward is aware of the potential vacancies in the Blaugrana attack, especially with Marcus Rashford remaining a complicated target and Robert Lewandowski’s departure already being confirmed. Fati believes his improved stock makes him a viable candidate to lead the line for his parent club once again.
Reports suggest that Fati is even prepared to turn his back on Monaco to force a move back home. The Principality club is reportedly willing to trigger an €11 million purchase option, though they still need to find a formula to cover the player's substantial salary. However, Fati's heart remains set on Barcelona, where he originally emerged as a record-breaking teenage sensation.
Barcelona’s financial reality
Despite Fati's wishes, the stance from the Barcelona hierarchy is starkly different. While the player sees a path back into the squad, the club's directors are reportedly "rubbing their hands" at the prospect of a permanent sale. The priority at the Ciutat Esportiva remains balancing the books and clearing the wage bill to allow for new registrations in the summer transfer window.
A permanent transfer to Monaco would not only bring in a necessary transfer fee but, more importantly, it would save the club approximately €12m per year in wages. For a club still navigating the strict financial constraints of La Liga, offloading Fati’s salary is viewed as a strategic necessity rather than a sporting disappointment, effectively closing the door on his second chance.
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The end of the road
The latest reports from Sport, suggest that Barcelona have never seriously considered reintegrating Fati into the first-team setup for next season. The focus is entirely on a permanent exit that benefits the club’s treasury. It is a harsh reality for a player who made 123 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals, and helped the club win two La Liga titles among other honours. Once hailed as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne, the forward now finds himself surplus to requirements.