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Barcelona blockbuster signing Rodri reveals private phone call with Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho after rejecting Bernabeu transfer
A difficult choice between Spanish giants
The arrival of Rodrigo at Barcelona represents one of the most significant transfers in recent La Liga history. After a highly successful stint under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the 30-year-old midfielder found himself at the centre of a heated recruitment battle between Spain's two most prestigious clubs.
Rodri reveals that Mourinho had made direct contact to outline his vision for the player in the Spanish capital. The midfielder expressed surprise that the details of their interaction had become public knowledge, but he remained respectful of the approach.
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A respectful rejection
Rodri explained that while he appreciated the interest, his heart was set on the sporting project being built at Barcelona. However, he felt it was necessary to maintain a level of professional courtesy with Mourinho given the manager's stature in the game. When asked about the specifics of the exchange, Rodri was careful not to betray the privacy of the dialogue while acknowledging Mourinho's efforts.
"Well, I don't think it's his place to reveal a private conversation, but obviously he expressed his desire for me to go and what I could contribute to the team," Rodri told Mundo Deportivo. "The treatment was very good. When I made the decision I also called him to thank him for the interest and the treatment. I think he's a fantastic coach; he's already proven that wherever he's gone during his successful spells, and Real Madrid is going to be a tough rival in this league."
Ignoring the political noise and external links
Throughout the transfer window, various external factors threatened to complicate Rodri’s transition. Rumours circulated that his potential links to presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme might have cooled Madrid’s interest, but the midfielder insisted he remained entirely focused on his duties with the Spanish national team at the time.
"Honestly, I lived on the sidelines of all this because it happened, if I remember correctly, in the World Cup and I was focused with my national team on achieving what is today the most important milestone I have achieved," Rodri stated.
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High-stakes duel with Madrid
Ultimately, the lure of the Camp Nou proved stronger than the personal pleas of Jose Mourinho or the promises of presidential hopefuls. Rodri’s arrival in Catalonia is seen as a transformational moment for the club as they look to reclaim their dominance in both Spain and Europe. His ability to control the tempo of a game and his defensive intelligence are qualities that the Barcelona hierarchy felt were essential for their long-term evolution. With Madrid set to be their primary challengers for the title, the midfielder will inevitably face the man he turned down.
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