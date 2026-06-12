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Barcelona reportedly interested in Colorado Rapids rising young Australia international Lucas Herrington
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Emerging talent
Herrington is already regarded as one of the top young players in MLS, with one goal and one assist in 15 league appearances this season. Tom Bogert reported that several clubs are monitoring the teenager, with Barcelona the biggest name linked. The Rapids declined GOAL’s request for comment.
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On Australia's World Cup
Herrington's success with the Rapids hasn't gone unnoticed by his county's FA either. He was named to the Socceroos' World Cup squad and could play as soon as Saturday when the side faces Türkiye.
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Shades of Bombito?
If Herrington leaves the Rapids, he would be the second key defender that the team's scouting group was able to find and potentially sell for a profit in the past five years.
In 2024, the Rapids sold their former first-round selection in center back Moise Bombito to OGC Nice for an initial reported fee of $7.7 million.
What comes next?
The Rapids are on a World Cup break and don't return to action until July 22. Whether Herrington will be there when they resume league play remains to be seen.