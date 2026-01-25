Barcelona player ratings vs Real Oviedo: More magic from Lamine Yamal! Wonderkid fires Blaugrana back to the top of La Liga as class shines through at Camp Nou

Despite being rooted to the foot of the Spanish top-flight table, Oviedo started much brighter and came close to forcing an opening inside two minutes. The stop-start nature of proceedings, as free-kicks and injury breaks disrupted the rhythm of the game, played into the hands of the visitors.

They saw an effort flash inches past the post just past the half-hour mark, with Barca paying the price for sloppy passes and a lack of urgency in the final third. They finally came to life just before half-time.

Lewandowski came close to reaching a couple of deliveries into the box, and prodded wide after being flagged offside, while Raphina saw a volley from a tight angle beaten away comfortably by Aaron Escandell.

Barcelona needed a spark after the interval and found it inside 10 minutes of the restart. Oviedo were caught trying to play out from the back, with Yamal leading the high press, and the ball fell for Olmo to fire into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Just five minutes later, Hansi Flick’s side got the breathing space they were looking for. They benefited again from some hapless defending, with a stray backpass allowing Brazilian superstar Raphinha to race clear and calmly clip over the onrushing Escandell.

Teenage wonderkid Yamal, as he often does, added gloss to proceedings with a stunning third. He flew through the air to meet a cross that was falling behind him, with a spectacular volley crashed into the back of the net in the 73rd minute. Barca took their foot off the gas from there as torrential rain began to fall in Catalunya.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...