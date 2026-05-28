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Barcelona prepare official Julian Alvarez bid with Atletico Madrid star rejecting Arsenal and PSG for dream Camp Nou switch
Flick demands more firepower at Camp Nou
Flick is not messing around in his quest to restore Barcelona to the pinnacle of European football. Having already moved to secure English talent Anthony Gordon from Newcastle in a deal worth €70 million plus variables, the German tactician has made it clear that additional reinforcements are required. Flick wants goals, and he considers it primordial to point the offensive line if the club truly intends to challenge for the Champions League next season.
Flick understands that replacing a prolific figure such as the departing veteran Robert Lewandowski will require a comprehensive approach. Consequently, the Blaugrana are working on a secondary marquee signing, with Alvarez emerging as the priority target to complete a dream strike force that can compete on all fronts, per Marca report.
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Julian Alvarez pushes for Atletico exit
Despite the resistance of the Atletico hierarchy, the player’s desire to wear the Blaugrana shirt is playing heavily in favour of the Catalan club. Alvarez is coming off a productive campaign where he registered 20 goals in 49 appearances, but he is now eager for a new challenge under Flick’s leadership.
While clubs like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the World Cup winner, the player has reportedly narrowed his focus solely on Barcelona. This internal pressure is forcing Atletico’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, to consider a multi-million transfer as the only viable solution, specifically demanding an amount that would satisfy the club's financial goals.
Atletico demand record fee for star man
Los Rojiblancos are not prepared to let their franchise player leave for a bargain. Reports suggest that the board at the Metropolitano will not listen to any offers below €150 million. This staggering valuation reflects the difficulty of finding a replacement for a striker of Alvarez’s pedigree in the current market.
However, there is an opening for a lower cash sum if Barcelona are willing to include high-level players in the exchange. As the summer transfer window approaches, the poker game between Barca director Deco and Alemany is set to intensify, with Alvarez holding the cards as he waits for his dream move to Catalonia to become a reality.
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Financial gymnastics and the 1:1 rule
Meanwhile, Barcelona’s economic situation remains a topic of intense scrutiny, but the club's directors insist the numbers are beginning to align. The entity is confident of returning to La Liga’s 1:1 spending rule before the June 30 deadline. Resources are being generated through various streams, including the valuation of the VIP boxes at the Spotify Camp Nou and increased matchday revenue as the stadium capacity grows.
The departure of high earners and strategic commercial operations are expected to provide the necessary margin to finalize both the Gordon and Alvarez deals. Deco has been leading the charge in person, holding several meetings with agents to ensure that the total package for the Argentine forward fits within the strict financial boundaries set by La Liga.