Barcelona offered shock Wesley Fofana transfer as Chelsea set asking price

Sky Sport Switzerland reports that Fofana has been offered to Barcelona. The Frenchman’s representatives have reportedly already held several rounds of discussions with Barca’s sporting director, Deco, to explore the feasibility of a move to the Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old centre-back could be one of the high-profile departures from Chelsea this summer. The Blues are seemingly prepared to let the defender move on to balance their sporting and financial requirements.