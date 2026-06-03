Barcelona congratulate Lionel Messi as Inter Miami star claims one of Spain's most prestigious honours

The jury for the Princess of Asturias Award officially recognised Messi for a career widely regarded as one of the greatest in sports history. The 38-year-old continues to define the modern era of the game, with the award highlighting both his extraordinary individual achievements and his immense influence that extends far beyond the pitch.

In their official decision, the jury highlighted “his dazzling talent, exceptional sporting career, and his remarkable and ongoing charitable work promoting access to education and health care for underprivileged children.” The panel, which included AS editorial director José Félix Díaz and was chaired by Paralympic legend Teresa Perales, noted that Messi has earned the respect of the world through his "consistency, humility and commitment to the collective spirit of the game."



