Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024
Soham Mukherjee

'He was ... asleep!' - Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal left Nico Williams stunned ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final as Spain star admits he was 'scared sh*tless'

L. YamalSpainEuropean ChampionshipBarcelona

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal spent his time "sleeping" in the Spain team bus which left a "scared" Nico Williams stunned ahead of Euro semi-final.

  • Spain beat France in the Euro semi-final
  • Williams had butterflies in his belly before the match
  • Was surprised to see Yamal taking a "nap"
