The hijack is ON! Barcelona plot sensational move to steal Rodri from Real Madrid as Man City star considers La Liga return

Barcelona are exploring a move to sign Rodri, threatening to disrupt Real Madrid's long-standing plans, as per The Athletic. The report suggests that the Catalan giants have already held preliminary talks with the player's representatives to discuss the financial and sporting conditions of a potential blockbuster transfer to the Camp Nou.

The allure of Barcelona is significant for the 30-year-old, who would be reunited with eight of his international teammates from Spain's recent World Cup triumph, with players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Gavi are already waiting for him in the dressing room.