Getty Images Sport
Huge blow for Barcelona! Frenkie de Jong facing 'several months' on sidelines after returning from World Cup injured
World Cup heartbreak and injury discovery
According to a report from MARCA, De Jong arrived at the training facilities on Monday for routine medical examinations. The midfielder had featured in all of the Netherlands' fixtures at the recent World Cup before their elimination against Morocco in the Round of 32. De Jong played 110 minutes in that tight 1-1 draw, which ultimately ended in a penalty shootout defeat.
While some players were granted extra rest, he was present alongside Ronald Araujo. The initial assessments have uncovered a severe knee injury, sparking massive concern within the club. Barcelona have not yet released an official statement, but the situation looks incredibly bleak as they await the final diagnostic results.
- Getty Images Sport
Extended absence for the midfield maestro
The initial estimates suggest that De Jong could be ruled out of action for several months. Reports indicate a potential absence of up to four months, which would prevent him from returning to the pitch until November.
This is a massive loss for Barcelona, considering his vast experience since joining the club in July 2019. De Jong has made 197 appearances and scored 20 goals across all competitions. With his current contract running until June 2029, he remains a cornerstone of the squad. This prolonged absence forces the club to rethink their midfield options just as the new campaign approaches, placing immediate pressure on the remaining squad members to step up.
A heavily decorated player missing in action
This latest setback is a continuation of a frustrating injury narrative for De Jong. Last season, he missed almost two months due to a muscular injury in his thigh.
Despite these struggles, De Jong boasts an incredible trophy cabinet. During his time in Spain, he has become a three-time Spanish champion, winning the title in the 22-23, 24-25, and 25-26 seasons. Furthermore, Barcelona have won two Spanish Cups and three Spanish Super Cups with him in the side. This adds to the Dutch championship and Dutch Cup he secured with Ajax in the 18-19 campaign. His winning mentality will be desperately missed during those crucial stretches of the upcoming season.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for De Jong?
De Jong will now undergo comprehensive medical examinations to determine the full extent of his knee damage. Once the results are finalised, Barcelona will release an official update confirming his recovery timeline. In the meantime, the club must press forward with their pre-season preparations, while he begins a gruelling rehabilitation programme to regain his fitness.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting