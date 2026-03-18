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Barcelona expect Joan Garcia to be out for weeks after Barcelona goalkeeper suffers injury against Newcastle
Emphatic victory secures quarter-final spot
The Blaugrana secured their passage to the Champions League quarter-finals with a resounding 7-2 victory on the night, completing an 8-3 aggregate demolition. Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg, Hansi Flick's men unleashed a devastating attacking display at the Spotify Camp Nou. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both bagged braces, while Lamina Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal also found the net to overturn an early scare. The emphatic win cemented their status as serious contenders for European glory this season, although the celebrations were quickly overshadowed by concerning medical news.
Double injury blow dampens celebrations
The joy of qualification was dampened by two significant physical setbacks. The goalkeeper felt a sharp pain in his left calf during the dying moments of the match, forcing a late substitution. According to AS, first explorations speak of a muscle tear, so the goalkeeper could be out of action for two to three weeks. Adding to the manager's woes, defender Eric Garcia lasted just 20 minutes before asking to be withdrawn. Returning from a hamstring issue sustained on the seventh of March, the centre-back felt a familiar pinch in his right thigh, prompting a frustrating relapse.
Szczesny steps up as international break looms
With the primary shot-stopper sidelined, Wojciech Szczesny is tasked with stepping up to fill the void. The Polish veteran is certain to take the gloves, though he will be eager to improve upon a previous two-month stint where he failed to register a single clean sheet. Fortunately for the Catalan giants, the upcoming international break offers a timely window for rehabilitation.
What next for La Liga leaders?
Looking ahead, the Spanish league leaders face Rayo Vallecano this weekend before the international break. Upon their return, a crucial domestic clash against Atletico Madrid awaits on April 4, followed by a European quarter-final against Diego Simeone's side just days later. Despite the current injury crisis, the head coach is set to receive a significant boost after the international hiatus. The German tactician expects to welcome back key figures like Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong, providing vital reinforcements for a squad chasing silverware on multiple fronts.
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