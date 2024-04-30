'F*cking awful' - Arsenal fans lose their minds over supposed new 'Lynx Africa' adidas away kit as social media 'leaks' also reveal a divisive home jersey design for 2024-25 ArsenalPremier LeagueFan stories

Arsenal fans have been reacting to 'leaks' of the club’s supposed away kit for 2024-25, with the alleged adidas design not getting the best reception.