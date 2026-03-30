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Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Australia 2026 kits revealed - from honouring tradition to vivid colours for the future

Australia 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and it's pays tribute to Aussie footballing heritage. 

Australia kits at NikeShop now

Australia’s 2026 kit collection is driven by Iconic Australia, a celebration of two decades on the world stage and a signal toward the future. The collection balances heritage and progression, honoring moments that defined Australian football while embracing a new generation of belief and ambition. 

The design language reflects confidence through continuity, merging past and future into one cohesive expression. Anchored in the campaign concept Mission to Wreck, the collection reflects a confident, forward‑focused mindset as Australia prepares for what lies ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know about Australia's 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Australia WC 26 home kit Nike

    Australia Home Kit

    The home kit draws direct inspiration from Australia’s iconic 2006 kit and Nike’s legendary Total 90 era. Traditional yellow and green are re-energised through modern execution, including gradient green shorts that add movement and depth. This kit honours where Australian football has been while reinforcing its continued presence at the highest level.

    Australia kits at NikeShop now

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  • Australia WC 26 Away kitNike

    Australia Away Kit

    The away kit was inspired by Australian sunrises, representing the forward momentum and possibility of taking football in Australia into the future. A coral and dark green gradient captures energy and progression, while a lenticular federation crest introduces dimensional movement.

    Australia kits at NikeShop now

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