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Aston Villa and Tottenham on alert as PSG winger wants summer transfer after bright World Cup
World Cup heroics spark PL interest
The young winger made an immediate impact at the World Cup for Senegal, coming off the bench in the opening fixture against France to score a stunning goal after beating Theo Hernandez, etching his name into the history books in the process.
At just 18 years and 143 days old, Mbaye became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Senegalese national team. More significantly, he now holds the record as the youngest African player ever to score in a World Cup tournament.
Aston Villa and Tottenham lead the chase
This development has effectively sounded the starting pistol for several English clubs, Foot Mercato reports. Tottenham are known to be long-term admirers of the winger’s explosive pace and direct style of play, viewing him as a perfect fit for the physical demands of the Premier League. However, it is Aston Villa who are currently showing the most concrete interest in securing his signature.
Unai Emery’s side is keen to bolster their attacking options with young, high-ceiling talents, and Mbaye fits that profile perfectly. As the summer transfer window progresses, PSG may find themselves in a difficult position as they try to convince one of their brightest prospects that his future remains in Paris amidst mounting pressure from the English top flight.
Frustration over PSG pathway
The situation at PSG remains complicated for the academy graduate, better known as a 'Titi' within the club's ranks. While he is currently tied to a contract that runs until June 2028, Mbaye is wary of the fierce competition for places in Luis Enrique's squad. With the Ligue 1 champions consistently recruiting high-profile offensive talents, the path to the first team appears increasingly blocked.
Reports from footmercato suggest that while his inner circle would prefer him to remain in Paris to continue his development, the player himself is leaning towards an exit. He is no longer willing to wait for opportunities that may never come, especially after proving his pedigree against elite opposition during the summer's festivities in North America.
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Struggle for recognition at international level
Despite his record-breaking exploits, Mbaye’s path to the starting XI was not straightforward. He was surprisingly left on the bench for the second group game against Norway, a 3-2 defeat that sparked outrage among Senegalese supporters. When he eventually entered the fray in the 54th minute, his impact was undeniable, recording a 100% successful dribble rate and winning all five of his duels.
The public outcry for his inclusion eventually led to his first start in the final group match against Iraq, where he played 57 minutes. This experience on the global stage has transformed the teenager's outlook, as he now feels ready to compete at the highest level weekly rather than settling for a bit-part role in the French capital.
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