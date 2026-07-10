Why Aston Villa are unlikely to move for Phil Foden or Eberechi Eze even if Morgan Rogers leaves in £130m deal - with Stan Collymore explaining transfer plans

Pressed on who he would like to see targeted if that situation arises, former Villa striker Collymore - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetGoodwin - said: “It's a difficult one, I mean in terms of Villa have got to be PSR compliant so a large chunk of that money is going to go towards that.

“I think that actually Villa would look at replacing a wide-ish midfielder in Morgan Rogers with outrageous pace. I think the one thing that Villa have lacked in wide attacking positions is players that can go past people. They've tried [Evann] Guessand, didn't work, went on loan to Crystal Palace. Leon Bailly, no, they let Donyell Malen go - you could argue he's a striker, but with pace he can get behind people.

“So I don't think there's going to be players like Foden or Eze incoming, I think it'll be players that are off the radar playing in the Bundesliga, playing in Serie A, 21, 22, 23, that Unai Emery can develop.

“I just don't see a situation where maybe one marquee player, like when Marcus Rashford came in and had his loan spell, would swallow the wages for a short period of time. I think that Villa are very much about building the next iteration of the team and I wouldn't see, with the greatest respect, somebody else's players that are maybe surplus to requirements, that are going to be on massive wages, fitting into that Villa system. In the way that Morgan Rogers himself when he came into the Villa scene, he came from Middlesbrough, he had a certain player profile that they'd been watching for a number of years and they got him at the right price, at the right time and they can develop him.

“I think that that will be exactly the same cookie cutter prototype that Villa will be looking for - a player that they can develop rather than an off the peg that's going to be wanting big wages.”