'You have bigger problems' - Arsene Wenger doubts Jurgen Klopp can restore Germany to highest level and cites Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil as evidence

Wenger has warned that Klopp might not be the magic solution Germany needs following their disastrous 2026 World Cup campaign. With Klopp set to replace Julian Nagelsmann, expectations are sky-high, but Wenger believes the task ahead is far more complicated than simply appointing a world-class motivator.

Speaking on Toni Kroos' Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Wenger expressed his reservations. "The name Klopp gives Germany hope of returning to the highest level. But whether that will change everything, I'm not sure," Wenger said. "You have bigger problems in Germany. Again: I'm not questioning the quality at all. But I don't know if he alone can solve all of Germany's problems. He's a smart man, he knows that himself."



