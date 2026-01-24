Chelsea vs Arsenal Player Ratings
Ben McAleer

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Beth Mead comes up clutch! Influential Lionesses star inflicts ultra-rare WSL defeat on Blues to hand Man City huge title advantage

Arsenal were imperious at Chelsea in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off as second-half goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey saw the Gunners claim a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. They moved to within one point of their capital rivals in the Women's Super League table as Renee Slegers' side returned to north London with a huge three points in tow.

Arsenal started brightly at Stamford Bridge as both Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo saw efforts saved and blocked, as the Gunners sought to race into an early lead. However, Chelsea rode out the storm, and came close to going ahead as Sam Kerr and Wieke Kaptein flashed headers wide of the visitors' goal.

Stina Blackstenius failed to hit the target from close range, and should really have done better with her header on the stroke of half-time as the two sides went in level at the break. The Gunners started the second period strongly and were duly rewarded for their dominance with the opening goal 10 minutes after the restart, as Mead slotted past England team-mate Hannah Hampton having been played in well by Russo.

Chelsea came close to an immediate response through Alyssa Thompson, who pulled her low effort wide of the far post. Arsenal, though, were two goals to the good on the hour mark as Mead turned provider to pick out Caldentey in space in the Chelsea box. The Spaniard showed great composure to work the ball onto her right and tuck past Hampton with a fine finish.

Arsenal huffed and puffed to bag a third as both Blackstenius and Russo saw efforts blocked. Chelsea did end the game strongly but were unable to make their late dominance count as they fell to a rare home defeat.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (7/10):

    Comfortably dealt with a long-range Lucy Bronze shot shortly before the break. A late cross claim summed up a commendable showing between the sticks.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Lofted a teasing cross into the box early in the second half that her team-mates failed to get on the end of. Forced Hampton into action with 15 minutes to play.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    Pulled out of position and beaten too easily by Sandy Baltimore, whose cross to the back post was a little too high.

    Steph Catley (6/10):

    Made a couple of vital blocks in a solid if unspectacular showing.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Chanced her luck early on but was denied by Hannah Hampton. Pushed forward well down the left before late withdrawal.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Another commanding performance in the middle of the park.

    Mariona Caldentey (8/10):

    Showed great composure to double Arsenal's advantage on the hour mark with a well taken hit.

  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Beth Mead (9/10):

    Made a crucial clearance following a Chelsea corner but was clattered by Millie Bright in the process midway through the first half, which seemed to kick the winger into gear. Played a perfect cross for Blackstenius shortly before half-time, though the Arsenal striker headed wide from six yards out. Broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish, then turned provider for Caldentey's first and Arsenal's second. Withdrawn with 20 minutes to go.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Followed up an early McCabe effort but her shot was blocked off the line. Played the assist for Mead's opener.

    Caitlin Foord (5/10):

    Put in an anonymous performance from the left flank. Failed to track the run of Cuthbert, who, fortunately for Arsenal, failed to hit the target with a free header.

    Stina Blackstenius (7/10):

    Should have at least hit the target having headed a Mead cross wide from close range on the stroke of half-time. Saw an effort palmed away by Hampton with 10 minutes to play.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Victoria Pelova (6/10):

    Replaced Mead for the final 20 minutes.

    Smilla Holmberg (6/10):

    Did enough to help see out the win.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Came on for Fox for the final knockings.

    Taylor Hinds (N/A):

    Subbed on for McCabe with two minutes to play.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    Arsenal rode their luck on occasion, but Slegers ultimately got her team selection and tactics spot on at Chelsea.

WSL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Leicester City WFC crest
Leicester City WFC
LEI
WSL
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
0