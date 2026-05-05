Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres conundrum: Do Gunners already need to upgrade on £64 million summer signing?

Gyokeres' little purple patch certainly couldn't have come at a better time, both from Arsenal's perspective and his own. He's played his part in Arteta's men recovering from a dramatic dip in form to put themselves back in contention to win both the Premier League and the Champions League. Consequently, he's certain to start against Atletico on Tuesday - and yet the common consensus is that he'd be on the bench were Kai Havertz fit to feature.
Indeed, it was extremely significant that Arteta went with the German up front for last month's crucial clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad, because the feeling is that Havertz offers more than Gyokeres in terms of pressing and link-up play.
Looking at the bigger picture, though, Havertz can't be relied upon to stay fit, much like fellow forward Gabriel Jesus, who is heading for the exit door at the Emirates.
As a result, Arsenal are almost certain to sign a striker this summer, and the only real doubt lies over whether they'll bring in a promising young player like Bournemouth teenager Eli Junior Kroupi or Endrick to eventually succeed Gyokeres as first-choice, or sign a proven goal-scorer such as Alvarez or Victor Osimhen to replace him right away.
Consequently, the final few games of the season feel just as important for Gyokeres as they do for Arsenal.
"He was put in the team to make sure they beat the lesser teams, and he has done," Merson said. "You want your striker to get 20 goals and he has done that. If they win the league, he has been a brilliant buy. If they don't, maybe he hasn't.
"But he was really good [against Fulham] and that is what they bought him for. Those performances haven't been there week in and week out, but if they are for the next four weeks - then [Arsenal will have made their] money back."
Merson may be oversimplifying the situation a tad - as is his want - but there's no denying that Gyokeres will, like any truly elite striker, be judged not only by the amount of goals he scores this season, but how many arrive in the games that really matter. In that sense, we actually could have a definitive answer to Arsenal's Gyokeres conundrum by the end of the month.