Arsenal prepare swoop for Serie A sensation Nico Paz as Real Madrid retain ultimate power over former La Fabrica star

Arsenal have set their sights on Como midfielder Paz following his outstanding rise in Serie A. Reports from ElDesmarque indicate that the Premier League side are closely watching the 22-year-old Argentine and plan to make a formal approach in January 2027.

However, any potential transfer remains heavily complicated by Madrid's involvement. The Spanish giants retain significant influence over the playmaker's future despite allowing him to remain in Italy. Paz chose to stay with Como after establishing himself as one of the premier breakout stars in Italian football. His decision has kept him at the centre of European transfer attention.