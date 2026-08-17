Ethan Nwaneri transfer race heats up as Premier League clubs join Italian and German sides in pursuit

The race for Nwaneri is heating up as the summer transfer window enters its final fortnight. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Arsenal youngster is attracting significant interest from clubs in Italy, Germany, and Turkey. Among the most prominent suitors are Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Turkish champions Galatasaray, both of whom have already made formal enquiries.

The Rossoneri management are specifically looking for a versatile playmaker who can operate in the pockets behind the striker, ideally occupying the right channel, and they have identified the English talent as a creative solution for their attacking midfield needs.



