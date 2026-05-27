Arsenal tell Premier League clubs how much Gabriel Jesus will cost amid interest in Brazilian striker

The Athleticreports that Arsenal are prepared to demand a fee of up to £20 million ($27m) for Gabriel Jesus during the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners have received several enquiries regarding the 29-year-old’s availability and have outlined their expectation as they look to streamline their attacking options.

Despite his status as a decorated Premier League winner with five titles to his name, Jesus has entered a period of uncertainty in north London. With only 12 months remaining on his current contract, the Gunners are aware that this summer represents one of the final opportunities to command a significant transfer fee for the experienced Brazil international.