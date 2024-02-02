Arsenal rename training base for first time in 24-year history – with ‘London Colney’ no more after multi-million pound sponsorship deal

Arsenal rename training base for first time in 24-year history – with ‘London Colney’ no more after multi-million pound sponsorship dealChris BurtonGettyArsenalPremier LeagueMikel ArtetaArsenal’s London Colney has been renamed for the first time in its 24-year history, with the Gunners now based at the Sobha Realty Training Centre.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGunners moved to current facility in 1999Partnered with Dubai-based real estate developerArteta hoping to deliver silverware in 2024